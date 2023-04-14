The British pound has initially tried to rally against the Japanese yen, only to turn around and show signs of weakness. It looks like we are going to continue to see a lot of noise in this general vicinity, but ultimately it is probably only a matter of time before
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US consumer sentiment edges up in April; short-term inflation expectations rise - April 14, 2023
- U.S. Supreme Court empowers bids to curb authority of federal agencies - April 14, 2023
- Angola’s next debt issuance to be ESG bond, but not in 2023 - April 14, 2023