(Reuters) – General Electric Co said on Friday it had settled all its outstanding wind turbine technology patent disputes in the United States and Europe with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Pakistani parliament approves new law to curtail chief justice’s powers - March 31, 2023
- Exclusive-Chinese lithium producers set price floor as demand evaporates -sources - March 31, 2023
- GE settles wind turbine patent disputes with Siemens Gamesa - March 31, 2023