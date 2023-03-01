LONDON (Reuters) – Gender inequality in boardrooms will not be eliminated until 2038 if the current improvement in female representation is maintained, data provider MSCI said on Wednesday, adding that progress had even stagnated in the United States.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Democrat Tester says he will oppose Biden ESG investment rule - March 1, 2023
- Gender-equal boards out of reach until 2038, says MSCI - March 1, 2023
- Cuba blasts US govt for granting asylum to pilot of stolen plane - March 1, 2023