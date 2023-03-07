TBILISI (Reuters) – Georgia’s parliament on Tuesday gave its initial backing to a controversial law on “foreign agents” backed by the ruling party, which critics have said represents an authoritarian shift in the South Caucasus country.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- GE to slash stake in aircraft lessor AerCap - March 7, 2023
- American Airlines prepared to match Delta’s pilot pay rates -CEO - March 7, 2023
- Powell’s Address to Senate Banking Committee Spurs Sell-off in Gold - March 7, 2023