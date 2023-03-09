By Felix Light TBILISI (Reuters) – Georgia’s ruling party said on Thursday it was dropping a bill on “foreign agents” after two nights of violent protests against it amid criticism the draft was inspired by a Russian law and represented an authoritarian shift.
