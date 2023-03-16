FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not expect the war in Ukraine to end soon, he told business daily Handelsblatt on Thursday, confirming Berlin would support Kyiv as long as it is necessary with money and arms.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- German Chancellor Scholz sees prolonged war in Ukraine -Handelsblatt - March 16, 2023
- Pentagon: Russia likely trying to recover US drone debris in Black Sea - March 16, 2023
- Police fire tear gas at spontaneous anti-pension bill protest in Paris - March 16, 2023