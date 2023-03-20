FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s economy will shrink again in the first quarter of the year and underlying inflation could prove to be stubborn even if overall price growth is likely to slow sharply soon, the Bundesbank said in a monthly report on Monday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Implications of the EU Bank Merger on Excess Premium Investors - March 20, 2023
- Japan PM Kishida, India’s Modi set to strengthen cooperation, Kishida says - March 20, 2023
- Banks borrow only token amounts via Fed’s dollar swap facility - March 20, 2023