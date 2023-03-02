BERLIN (Reuters) – Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who has become increasingly derided in Germany for his ties to Russia, will be allowed to remain a member of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), a party arbitration committee decided on Thursday.
