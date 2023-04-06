BERLIN (Reuters) – German industrial production rose significantly more than expected in February due in part to vehicle manufacturing, increasing 2.0% on the previous month, the federal statistical office said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Shell expects Q1 adjusted corporate loss due to tax charges - April 6, 2023
- German industrial output rises more than expected in February - April 6, 2023
- Banking turmoil dampens shine of ESG funds at end of strong Q1 - April 6, 2023