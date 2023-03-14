BERLIN (Reuters) – The German military is suffering from a greater shortage of weapons and equipment than before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago, the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces said in her annual report on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Recovers After Initial Dip - March 14, 2023
- German military in worse shape than before Russia’s invasion -official - March 14, 2023
- US Labor Board judge rules Exxon must repay workers for suspended 401K match - March 14, 2023