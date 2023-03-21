TAIPEI (Reuters) -Germany’s education minister said on Tuesday she was honoured to visit “esteemed partner” Taiwan but that her trip was not connected to her government’s China strategy, as Beijing said it had protested to Berlin about her “vile conduct” in going there.
