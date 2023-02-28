BERLIN (Reuters) – German union Verdi and youth movement, Fridays for Future, jointly called for strikes to disrupt municipal transport in six German states on Friday to demand better pay and conditions and a review of transportation policies.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- German municipal transport faces strike on Friday, lead by union, youth movement - February 28, 2023
- U.S. goods trade deficit widens moderately in January - February 28, 2023
- Canada’s economy unexpectedly stalled in Q4; January rebound likely - February 28, 2023