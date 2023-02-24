Berlin (Reuters) – Activists protesting against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine parked a destroyed, rusty tank directly in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin on Friday, bringing a piece of the battlefield to the centre of the German capital.
