BERLIN (Reuters) – German tourism is gearing up for a bumper year in 2023 following the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, as holidaymakers return in droves despite high inflation and the war in Ukraine, businesses said at the ITB travel fair on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Rolls Over - March 7, 2023
- Black Knight sells unit to address FTC concerns on ICE deal - March 7, 2023
- Spain promotes gender parity in politics, business ahead of Women’s Day - March 7, 2023