BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Verdi trade union has called for a strike of security personnel at Berlin’s airport on March 13 to start in the early hours of the morning, which it said would likely cause longer queues for passengers or flight cancellations.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- FP Markets Webinar for March 23: The Best Volatility Indicators to Use in Your Forex Trading - March 11, 2023
- India, Australia aim to boost critical mineral trade in broader deal – ministers - March 11, 2023
- German union calls on Berlin airport security personnel to strike on Monday - March 11, 2023