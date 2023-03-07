BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany wants to launch a subsidies programme in April for industries to support their switch to climate-neutral production, a document showed on Tuesday, as Europe’s biggest economy examines ways to make industry carbon-neutral by 2045.
