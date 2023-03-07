By Sarah Marsh and Andreas Rinke BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany plans to ban telecoms operators from using certain components made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE in 5G networks, a government source said, in a potentially significant move to address security concerns.
