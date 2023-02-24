BENGALURU (Reuters) -The German government has signalled its support for the United States’ nomination of Ajay Banga for president of the World Bank, with German Finance Minister Christian Lindner calling Banga’s nomination a “very remarkable” proposal on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.S. VP Harris to defend abortion pill facing legal attack - February 24, 2023
- Germany signals support for U.S. pick to lead World Bank - February 24, 2023
- US targets Russia with sanctions, tariffs on Ukraine war anniversary - February 24, 2023