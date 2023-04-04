BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s federal office of justice has started proceedings to fine Twitter, accusing the social media company of mishandling user complaints over “illegal” content, a statement said on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Romania: Fiscal Sustainability Hinges on Pension, Tax Reform as Growth Slows - April 4, 2023
- Gunmen in Nigeria seize eight students in latest kidnapping - April 4, 2023
- U.S. journalist jailed by Russia meet lawyers for first time - April 4, 2023