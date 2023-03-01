By Alexander Ratz and Sarah Marsh BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s centre-left government on Wednesday released new guidelines set to shape all diplomacy and development work including the creation of a new role for an “ambassador for feminist foreign policy”.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Pope Francis again cuts perks for cardinals, Vatican managers - March 1, 2023
- Germany unveils guidelines to give foreign policy ‘a more female face’ - March 1, 2023
- Bundesbank posts first loss in over four decades as higher rates bite - March 1, 2023