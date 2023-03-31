By Andreas Rinke BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s main opposition leader on Friday called for Berlin to involve key allies in negotiations with China as part of a rethink of ties with Beijing that reflected a global “paradigm shift” in security and foreign policy.
