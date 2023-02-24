By Rachel More and Andreas Rinke BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in India on Saturday for his fourth meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting Delhi’s growing importance to Western powers seeking backing for their opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Germany’s Scholz heads to India to tend a new friendship - February 24, 2023
- Moderna to make milestone payments to NIH for COVID vaccine - February 24, 2023
- House select committee seeks answers from FBI on China police ‘outposts’ - February 24, 2023