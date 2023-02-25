By Rachel More and Andreas Rinke BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in India on Saturday for his fourth meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting Delhi’s growing importance to Western powers seeking backing for their opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Germany’s Scholz says want to deepen relations with India, meets Modi - February 25, 2023
- World Bank promises ‘concessionality’ in debt restructuring - February 25, 2023
- G20 fails to reach consensus on Russia-Ukraine war -sources - February 24, 2023