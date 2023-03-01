By Jonathan Stempel NEW YORK (Reuters) – Ghislaine Maxwell is expected on Tuesday to ask a U.S. appeals court to throw out her conviction for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, saying a slew of errors marred the case as prosecutors made her a scapegoat
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ghislaine Maxwell seeks to throw out sex trafficking conviction in Epstein case - February 28, 2023
- Asia’s factory activity stalls, but China a bright spot - February 28, 2023
- Electric vehicle maker Tesla to open office in Malaysia - February 28, 2023