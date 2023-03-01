NEW YORK (Reuters) – Ghislaine Maxwell asked a U.S. appeals court to throw out her conviction for helping the financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, saying she was immune from prosecution and citing a slew of errors that allegedly tainted her trial.
