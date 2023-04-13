(Reuters) – Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan on Thursday reported quarterly like-for-like sales above expectations, saying it started the year with good business momentum while maintaining operations and global supply chain at a high level.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Apple now makes almost 7% of its iPhones in India – Bloomberg News - April 13, 2023
- US appeals court preserves limited approval of abortion pill - April 13, 2023
- Marketmind: Euro(pe) is on a roll - April 13, 2023