(Reuters) – Global investors were big buyers in money market funds for a seventh straight period in the week to April 12 after a strong U.S. jobs report heightened expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in May.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Weekly Roundup: Dollar’s Selloff Continues After Lower Inflation - April 14, 2023
- China denies imposing no-fly zone north of Taiwan - April 14, 2023
- Global money market funds see huge demand for a seventh straight week - April 14, 2023