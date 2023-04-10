(Reuters) – Global shipments of personal computers (PCs) fell by 29% in the first quarter of 2023 due to weak demand, excess inventory and a deteriorating macroeconomic climate, with Apple Inc taking the largest hit, market research firm IDC said.
