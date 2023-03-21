By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stocks were lifted from lows on Tuesday, with the rescue of Credit Suisse stemming selling in bank shares, though the mood was fragile and the stress in markets had traders wondering whether U.S. rate hikes might be finished.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Valparaiso, Chile region -EMSC - March 21, 2023
- French journalist Dubois returns home after Mali captivity - March 21, 2023
- Ethiopia and Eritrea deny US accusations of war crimes - March 21, 2023