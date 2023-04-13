LONDON (Reuters) – The G20’s financial watchdog on Thursday recommended a blueprint for banks to report cyberattacks in a common format in a bid to speed up responses to hacking and limit the fallout on financial stability.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Italy plans extra borrowing worth almost $9 billion this year and next - April 13, 2023
- Global watchdog issues blueprint for banks to report cyber attacks - April 13, 2023
- Justin Pearson due to be sworn back in to Tennessee statehouse - April 13, 2023