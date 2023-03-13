By Daina Beth Solomon MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – U.S. automaker General Motors has agreed to hike salaries by 10% this year at its largest Mexico factory, the local union said on Monday, making for one of the biggest recent raises in the sector in Mexico.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- GM agrees to 10% pay increase at Mexico pickups plant – union - March 13, 2023
- Ukrainian soldiers wrap up Leopard 2A4 tank training in Spain - March 13, 2023
- Wall St rises in choppy trade as markets weigh rate hike pause, bank contagion risks - March 13, 2023