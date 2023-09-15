Gold is on the launch pad, waiting for a catalyst to send prices soaring. Two potential candidates are the UAW strike or the Fed going on permanent pause. A breakout in September or October is plausible.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Look for Higher Levels - September 15, 2023
- Gold Forecast – Gold Prices Could Explode Higher, and Soon - September 15, 2023
- Oil Prices Move Within Striking Distance of $100 A Barrel – What’s Next? - September 15, 2023