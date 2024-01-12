Gold markets had a strong day on Friday as the PPI numbers came out weaker than anticipated, completely flying in the face of the CPI numbers that came out stronger than anticipated on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Forecast: Will Geopolitical Tensions Shape Next Week’s Trend? - January 13, 2024
- Shiba Inu Price at Crossroads as 7 Trillion SHIB Orders Hang in the Balance - January 13, 2024
- Cardano Ranks Highest in Crypto Developer Activity -ADA Price to Revisit $0.70 - January 13, 2024