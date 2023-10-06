The gold markets have stabilized a bit during the early hours on Friday, as the Non-Farm Payroll announcement has come and gone, offering triple what the analysts out there were expecting.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Attempt to Stabilize - October 6, 2023
- Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Testing the 200-Day EMA - October 6, 2023
- S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to Hang Around the 200-Day EMA - October 6, 2023