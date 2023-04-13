The gold markets have rallied rather significantly during the trading session on Thursday, breaking above $2050 at one point. That being said, it’s probably worth noting that the market is getting little stretches of this point, but the PPI numbers gave traders plenty to think about.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Threaten $2 - April 13, 2023
- Brazil’s Haddad says central bank has a window of opportunity to lower rates - April 13, 2023
- ECB’s next rate hike could be 25 or 50 bps – Vasle - April 13, 2023