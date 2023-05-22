Gold Highlights XAU prices influenced by US debt ceiling negotiations, Federal Reserve’s interest rate path Gold seen as a safe-haven investment amid concerns over the debt ceiling Impact of US default on gold more significant than upcoming Fed meeting Gold Overview Gold (XAU) prices are edging higher on Monday, as
