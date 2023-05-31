A bipartisan deal to raise the United States’ $31.4 trillion debt limit until January 1, 2025, goes to vote in the House on Wednesday, as lawmakers race to prevent a catastrophic default.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Surge As U.S Debt Ceiling Deal Echoes Reminders of 2011 – What’s Next? - May 31, 2023
- Gold, Silver, Platinum – Platinum Dives 2.7% As China’s Manufacturing Sector Remains Under Pressure - May 31, 2023
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Tests New Highs As JOLTs Job Openings Exceed Expectations - May 31, 2023