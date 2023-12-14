Gold’s ascent above $2,000/oz highlights investor response to the Fed’s no-hike signal, sparking a rally despite lingering uncertainties over future rate cuts.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Natural Gas Prices Forecast: Futures Steady, EIA Storage Report Looms - December 14, 2023
- Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: Fed’s Dovish Turn Spurs Precious Metals Rally - December 14, 2023
- DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Fed’s Dovish Stance Spurs European Rally Ahead of ECB, BOE Decisions - December 14, 2023