Silver and platinum have also found themselves under pressure despite the pullback in Treasury yields.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulled Back As U.S. Inflation Rate Increased To 3.7% - September 13, 2023
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Forecasts – U.S. Dollar Swings Between Gains And Losses After Inflation Data - September 13, 2023
- U.S Inflation Accelerates For A Second-Straight Month. What Does That Mean For Commodity Prices? - September 13, 2023