(Reuters) – Economists at Goldman Sachs no longer expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in June, according to a research note published on Wednesday following data that showed consumer prices cooled faster than expected in March.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has recovered $7.3 billion in assets -attorney - April 12, 2023
- Oil rises 2% on lower-than-expected US inflation data - April 12, 2023
- Fed’s Daly: ‘good reasons’ for more tightening, or a pause - April 12, 2023