By Frank Pingue AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) – Nobody from the LIV Golf contingent at this year’s Masters were able to slip into the Green Jacket, but a few players from the controversial Saudi-backed circuit left an indelible mark on the leaderboard at Augusta National on Sunday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Bulls to Target 133 on Hawkish Fed Bets - April 9, 2023
- Golf-LIV Golf contingent leave mark on Masters leaderboard - April 9, 2023
- Japan’s current account swings back to black on overseas investment - April 9, 2023