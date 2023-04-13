By Diane Bartz WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Google will likely argue Thursday that the U.S. Justice Department’s allegations that it broke antitrust law to build and maintain its dominance of search are flawed and that its lawsuit should be thrown out, according to court filings.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Irish regulator has month to make order on EU-US Facebook data transfers - April 13, 2023
- Exxon paid CEO Woods $35.9 million in 2022 – SEC filing - April 13, 2023
- Tupperware tumbles as cheaper rivals, to-go containers proliferate - April 13, 2023