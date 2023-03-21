(Reuters) -Alphabet Inc’s Google suspended the Play version of PDD Holdings Inc’s Pinduoduo app for security concerns, after malware issues were found on versions of the Chinese e-commerce app outside Google’s app store, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Xi invites Putin to China for third Belt and Road Forum – Xinhua - March 21, 2023
- Google suspends China’s Pinduoduo app on security concerns - March 21, 2023
- Chinese COVID data from animal market gives clues on origins – report - March 21, 2023