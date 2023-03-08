TAIPEI (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc.’s Google said on Wednesday it will launch a T$300 million ($9.8 million) fund over the next three years to help boost the Taiwanese media’s continuing operations and digital competitiveness.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Google to launch fund to support Taiwan’s media outlets - March 7, 2023
- Credit Suisse obtains key approval to launch wealth business in China - March 7, 2023
- Taiwan says working on president’s ‘transit’ plans amid reported U.S. trip - March 7, 2023