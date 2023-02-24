By Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday it was a “terrible mistake” for Alphabet Inc’s Google to block news content in reaction to a government bill that would compel the tech giant to pay publishers in
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Google’s news-blocking test in Canada a ‘terrible mistake’, says PM Trudeau - February 24, 2023
- U.S. orders hearing for Standard General bid for Tegna - February 24, 2023
- Morgan Stanley says cooperating with regulators on block-trading probe - February 24, 2023