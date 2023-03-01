ROME (Reuters) – Tough Greek border policies might have contributed to decisions leading to the sinking of a migrant boat off Italy on Sunday, killing more than 60 people, by spurring a journey to Italy instead of Greece, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi has said in
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Greece’s policies may affect migrant sea routes to Italy – Italian minister - March 1, 2023
- U.S. Senate panel to vote to subpoena Starbucks CEO to testify - March 1, 2023
- Wall St falls as yields rally on hawkish comments, data - March 1, 2023