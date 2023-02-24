ATHENS (Reuters) – A Greek court ruled on Friday that a leftist lawmaker, the closest aide of former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, was guilty of breach of duty for his role in a 2016 television licences tender, the semi-state Athens News Agency said.
