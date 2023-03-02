By Lefteris Papadimas Larissa, GREECE (Reuters) – Rescuers resumed a search on Thursday for survivors of Greece’s deadliest train crash, combing through the buckled and crushed remains of carriages that derailed and then caught fire in a disaster that killed at least 38 people.
