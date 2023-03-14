By Timothy Gardner WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Six environmental groups filed a lawsuit on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s approval of ConocoPhillips’ Willow oil and gas project in Alaska, which they claimed could be a stepping stone to more development in an ecologically sensitive region.
