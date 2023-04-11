(Reuters) – American basketball star Brittney Griner, who was freed from a Russian penal colony in a high-profile prisoner exchange last year, will share her “harrowing experience” in a memoir to be released next year, publisher Alfred A. Knopf said on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Moves Towards The High End Of The Current Trading Range - April 11, 2023
- Bitcoin’s Breakout Confirmed: $38K Next!? - April 11, 2023
- Griner working on memoir about her ‘unfathomable’ Russian detainment - April 11, 2023